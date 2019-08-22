Block Party fun in downtown Amarillo heralds 75th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch Block Party is giving residents of the High Plains a taste of the upcoming 75 annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, downtown Amarillo will be transformed into a center of festivities.
“Part of Ellwood Park adjacent to our Campus support Center will become ground zero for a whole lot of free fun this Saturday,” said Boys Ranch President and CEO Dan Adams.
A variety of activity stations will be set up at the block party, including cardboard-boat making, live animals, rodeo clowns, cowboy poetry, a classic car display, air rockets, yard games, a photo booth and more.
In addition, several food trucks and a snow cone vendor will be offering food items for sale.
“Guests are also welcome to bring their own lunch and eat in the park or purchase lunch from the food vendors who will be part of the event,” added Katilyn Johnson, the director of sponsorship and events.
Johnson said the fun activities included at this block party are just a sample of the kinds of family fun offered at the Boys Ranch as part of the 75 annual rodeo.
