Amarillo Zoo seeking volunteers and educational interns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is reaching out to the area in search of new volunteers and potential fall educational interns.
Applications are now being accepted for a fall training class that will be held on Sept. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The zoo is seeking applicants who are in attending high school and college, adults and retired individuals.
The ZooTEEN training session will include topics in safety, interpretation and wildlife education.
Applicants to participate, must be between the ages of 13 and 17 and commit a minimum of eight hours a month to the program.
The career internship program has a commitment to its mission of conservation and educations.
Through this internship, the zoo provides practical, high quality experiences that help students achieve their academic and professional goals.
College juniors and seniors or recent graduates are encouraged to apply. Please note that all internships are unpaid and the zoo does not provide housing.
To be considered for a college internship, a student must be receiving academic credit from or be fulfilling an academic requirement of an accredited institution of higher education.
For more information on volunteer programs or educational internships please visit the Amarillo Zoo’s website.
