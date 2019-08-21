Veterans Resource Center hosting 5th anniversary event this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans Resource Center will host a special event honoring the fifth anniversary of the Veterans Resource Center.
The event will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Family Support Services located at 10th and Taylor.
The anniversary event will include a presentation of flags by Volley for Vets.
State Representative Four Price and Melissa Kalka, who is representing U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry, will speak at the event.
There will also be a display commemorating all branches of military service, lunch and entertainment.
