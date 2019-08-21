Tracking a cold front

Temps will be slightly cooler today but still in the upper 90′s and even a few low 100′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. A showers and storms will be possible this evening and overnight. Temps will drop into the 60′s and 70′s overnight. A cold front will drop us into the low 90′s and even upper 80′s on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Thursday and Friday evening. We warm back up over the weekend into the mid 90′s on Saturday, but upper 90′s and low 100′s return Sunday into Monday.