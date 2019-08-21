Texas Attorney General suspends investigation into death of Thomas Brown

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Attorney General has suspended the investigation into the death of Thomas Brown.
In a statement released from the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, officials say all evidence that has been discovered has been analyzed.
The statement continues, saying that there is no viable evidence that would lead a reasonable person to conclude that foul play led to his disappearance.
The Office of the Attorney General, FBI and Texas Rangers briefed the 31st District Attorney’s Office the findings of the case, and all agencies agreed with the findings of the investigation.
Thomas Brown went missing in November of 2016. In January, human remains were discovered in Hemphill County, and investigators confirmed the remains were of Thomas Brown.
According to Brown’s mother, he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Brown had been spending the evening with friends and was not seen or heard from since.
Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by the Brown family, has been investigating the case since early 2017.
In February of 2018, The Texas Attorney General agreed to review the Thomas Brown case.
