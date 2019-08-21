Texas Air and Space Museum to host Tribute to Greatest Generation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Patrick Swindell and the Esquire Jazz Club will highlight the fifth annual “Tribute to the Greatest Generation” dinner and dance hosted by the Texas Air and Space Museum.
The tribute will take place on Labor Day, Saturday Aug 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This event will mark the 74th anniversary of the official end of World War II on September 2, 1945.
The band dresses in military attire and plays the Big Band music from the 1930′s, 40′s and 50′s.
A world buffet, with foods representing many of the nations who participated in the war, will be featured along with a cash bar.
There will be a flag presentation by the VFW Golding Meadows Post 1475 in the honor of the U.S. military branches, followed by a personal toast to those who served in WWII, so that they are not forgotten.
Tickets are available at Goodin’s Jewelry at 3701 Olsen Blvd, at the museum, or online. You can find ticket prices online as well.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.