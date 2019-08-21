Randall County officials searching for wanted man

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for probation violation.
Dylan Robert Woodfin, 27, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation with original charges of assaulting a family or household member by choking.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
