Randall County officials searching for wanted man
By Richard Bullard | August 21, 2019 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 2:57 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for probation violation.

Dylan Robert Woodfin, 27, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation with original charges of assaulting a family or household member by choking.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

