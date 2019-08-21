Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas launching new program aimed at empowering communities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of Northwest Texas has launched a new program aimed at empowering communities by providing free legal services, advocacy, and education throughout Northwest Texas.
The Community Revitalization Project (CRP) provides free legal services, advocacy, and community education to individuals, groups, and nonprofit organizations on including affordable and fair housing, environmental justice, and community development.
The Affordable Fair Housing Project provides legal assistance and community education to assist in developing affordable housing, fighting housing discrimination and other illegal housing practices.
The goal for the project is to help ensure that individuals and communities have equal access to affordable and safe.
The Environmental Justice Project provides assistance with education on how to use the law to ensure fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people - regardless of race, color, national origin, or income - with respect to the government development.
The objective is to ensure that communities provide the opportunity for residents to live clean and healthy environments.
For more information, please contact the Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas Community Revitalization Project by calling (469) 458-9009.
