Faith City Mission moving to bigger space at new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission says it’s been in dire need of a larger space for some time.
By moving out of the old building downtown, they’re hoping to serve more people who come off the street in dire need of their services.
“It’s landlocked. There’s nowhere to expand and the needs of the homeless and the poor have grown exponentially,” said Executive Director Jena Taylor.
Faith City Mission’s new location at the old BSA Hospice building is now newly renovated on the inside.
Taylor says one of the most important additions to it was a kitchen.
“We had to have a kitchen to feed our guests. And then a bigger dining room and a bigger chapel. The chapel was teeny and architects figured out how to do that. It was really beautiful, absolutely seamless,” said Taylor.
The building is fully-funded thanks to community donors.
It will be a new headquarters for Faith City Mission as well as fulfill short-term services for people in need.
“They need a shower, they need a meal, they need clothing, they need to get out of the weather and sleep the night. So all the food feeding, all the clothing, all the housing for short-term people that need it,” said Taylor. “Maybe they need a bus ticket or maybe they need a prescription filled. All benevolence will happen here at this building.”
The organization says they’ve had to turn guests away in the past for lack of space and they’re happy now to have larger rooms.
“We’re getting some really nice living quarters to be able to grow in our room sizes for the women, specifically on the women’s side. And the men’s side. The men’s emergency dorm is going to be a lot bigger too,” said Development Director at Faith City Mission Michael Meil.
“Here we have trees and green grass and blue sky and windows and window light. It’s just so much nicer for our guests,” said Taylor.
Crews have been working to get the space ready to show members of the community.
They plan to move groups into the new building in phases starting later this week.
Faith City Mission invites the public to an open house and ribbon cutting at their new location at 600 N Tyler St. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
