Countdown to Kickoff: San Jacinto Patriots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Every year high school teams across the country have to replace talented groups of seniors but in six man football it’s not always that easy.
"We graduated six seniors, a couple of all state guys that really helped us get back into six man and be competitive. We lost quite a few." said head coach Matt Tarbutton.
With a young group of returnees this team will try and take what they learned from last year's seniors as they prepare for their time in the spotlight.
“I think the mindset since a lot for our guys are new is to try and get in a groove of being more of a team since we have so many new players this year. Compared to last year we lost most of our team with seniors and I think we're ready for a new start." said sophomore Avery McGregor.
For Coach Tarbutton this season will be dedicated to focusing on the small details.
"It’s showing them how to do things, showing them how to work, and how to take care of themselves not only on the field but off the field as well. We want them to understand how to study film, how to look over the scouting report, and how to prepare. The little things is what matters, everyone can go through the drills and kind of get their wits about them there but it’s those things, the extra things that help you be as successful as you can be." said Coach Tarbutton.
Despite going 7-5 last season, the Pats understands this season won’t be a cake walk.
“It is difficult and it’s going to be a challenge but we're motivated and we all have the same mindset. We have great chemistry, we've been playing together since middle school.” said sophomore Rayemond Teel. “It’s going to be a challenge but practicing with the seniors last year gave us a little help and we're just going to have to work through it."
San Jacinto kicks off their season next Thursday on the road against Sterling City.
