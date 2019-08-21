Countdown to Kickoff: San Jacinto Patriots

"It’s showing them how to do things, showing them how to work, and how to take care of themselves not only on the field but off the field as well. We want them to understand how to study film, how to look over the scouting report, and how to prepare. The little things is what matters, everyone can go through the drills and kind of get their wits about them there but it’s those things, the extra things that help you be as successful as you can be." said Coach Tarbutton.