Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips schools canceled today due to water main break

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated Independent School District has cancelled school today due to a main water leak in Stinnett.
The City of Stinnett has also issued a boil water notice.
According to city officials, a main water line broke at the intersection of 5th Street and Stewart Avenue.
To ensure all harmful bacteria is destroyed, residents are asked to boil their water prior to drinking, cooking and any other use of water.
They said the water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes.
City officials will notify residents when the water boil notice if listed.
City crews are working to restore water to the city.
