City of Amarillo proposes new budget and tax raise for upcoming year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council members proposed an increased tax rate for the upcoming year, which would be used to fund over 13 new job positions and city street repairs.
Although the budget for the upcoming fiscal year has not been officially approved, there are some major changes from this year’s budget that were proposed during yesterday’s city council meeting.
The new proposed tax rate will fund 10 new positions for Amarillo Fire Department, three new positions for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, as well as the increase in street repair funding.
“So what the tax increase would look like for a resident with $100,000 home, they would be looking at just over $20 per year in an increase, and so I think per month that winds up being about $1.68 per month," said City of Amarillo Financial Director Laura Storrs.
The estimated tax collections for the upcoming year would total about $3 million more than this year.
Also, the budget includes a two percent raise for city employees, which the city says will not be funded by the increased tax rate.
The budget approval process includes public health hearings on September 3 and September 10, a first reading and vote on September 17, and a second reading and final vote on September 24.
