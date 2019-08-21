City of Amarillo hosting meeting for upcoming utility projects in the Woodlands, La Paloma subdivisions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents are invited to learn about upcoming utility projects in the Woodlands and La Paloma subdivisions at a public meeting tomorrow evening.
The City of Amarillo Capital Project & Development Engineering is holding the utility meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in room 275 at the Simms Municipal Building, located at 808 S. Buchanan St.
They will provide an overview of the upcoming sewer main extension and water system pressure reducing valves projects that will take place in the two subdivisions. The project will cost about $2.5 million and is expected to begin in September.
A sanitary sewer line along the creek that is parallel to Hester Road will be extended and a water system pressure reducing valves along Fairway Drive and Woodside Drive will be installed.
The extension to the sanitary sewer main will provide additional sewer capacity to existing infrastructure and the reduction in pressure valves will manage water system pressure in areas north of Fairway.
