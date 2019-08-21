Breaking Pavements: Amarillo women discuss getting into truck driving industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two women will soon be graduating from the Amarillo College Truck Driving Academy.
“We are encouraging more women to get into the program because the employers that are employing truck drivers have told me that they have had better success with the female drivers than they have with males," said Jerry Terry, the department chair of transportation at Amarillo College. Meaning the turnover rate isn’t as high with the females, and they pay more attention to detail than the male truck drivers according to the employers."
In the past, the truck driving industry has not had many women drivers.
Many people choose not to go into the industry because they worry about the amount of time on the road away from home.
One woman decided to get into the industry to spend more time with her husband who is also a truck driver.
What some may not know, is there are different options for driving schedules.
“There are some that come home everyday, some that are gone just for a few days, and drivers that are gone for weeks at a time," said Rosa Rosas, a current truck driving student. “You just have to get out there and do your research and find the company that best fits your needs.”
Rosas is going through a career change and feels she missed her calling in life, as she loves adventure.
“Well I’m looking forward to traveling the United States and seeing the country. I mean, it’s beautiful and there are so many places that I haven’t been,” said Rosas.
Both instructors and drivers feel there is nothing holding women back from this industry.
“Once you get the technique down, then it’s pretty easy and it’s very relaxing," said Rosas. "You have a high vantage point up there and you just kind of settle in and just drive. It’s easy. Anyone can do it. If you can drive, I think you can drive a truck.”
“I let them know that that truck does not know if it is a male or a female driving it, you know it’s going to respond to what you do, not to who you are,” said Terry.
There is a shortage, there are jobs available, and it typically pays well.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.