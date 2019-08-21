Amarillo police searching for missing man with dementia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Police say 73-year-old David Humphrey was last seen on August 20 around 4:00 p.m.
Humphrey is diabetic, has heart problems and dementia.
He left home in a 1998 red Chevrolet pickup with Texas license plate BZ9-1695.
Police say he could possibly be heading to Tennessee.
He did not take his medication, wallet or cell phone with him.
He was last seen wearing denim coveralls and a gray/blue long sleeve shirt.
If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
