Amarillo police searching for missing man with dementia

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 21, 2019 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 1:48 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police say 73-year-old David Humphrey was last seen on August 20 around 4:00 p.m.

Humphrey is diabetic, has heart problems and dementia.

He left home in a 1998 red Chevrolet pickup with Texas license plate BZ9-1695.

Police say he could possibly be heading to Tennessee.

He did not take his medication, wallet or cell phone with him.

He was last seen wearing denim coveralls and a gray/blue long sleeve shirt.

If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

