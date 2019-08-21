Amarillo chiropractor warns of increase of kids with back issues due to backpacks

“We have parents come in all the time that are like, ‘I think my kid’s backpack is just too heavy’ and I say, well, if you already think that, then you’re right because it definitely is,” said Total Health And Wellness Center Doctor of Chiropractic Dr. Gunney. “This is getting worse and worse and worse instead of getting better. Even with me teaching it as much as I try, it’s still becoming a worse and worse issue.”