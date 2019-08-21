Amarillo Area Foundation to host 1st graduation ceremony of Nonprofit Leadership Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation will host the first graduation ceremony for participants in the Nonprofit Leadership Academy.
The ceremony starts on Wednesday, Aug 21 from 11:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. in the Neely Conference Center.
The eight-month course was designed to educate community members from all over the Panhandle on the best practices of board service.
Participants attended a monthly meeting over the lunch hour while learning about these important subjects.
The first class specifically targeted under-represented sections of our community to prepare individuals to serve on nonprofit or civic boards.
Members of this first pilot class studied the topics of: board governance, fundraising, financial responsibility , and must have documents, giving them a well-rounded perspective.
Each member will be given a certificate of completion during the graduation ceremony.
“The Nonprofit Leadership Academy has opened our eyes to great need for board service training for many people in our community,” said Emily Wood, the vice president of community investment. “I’ve loved seeing our pilot program participants taking notes, asking questions, and engaging in the courses from a place of passion and a desire to serve and better Amarillo.”
The next Nonprofit Leadership Academy will begin in January 2020. Interested community members can find out more information here for an application to join.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.