Veteran rescues horses from starving conditions and offers free equine therapy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A veteran from Canyon spent about 23 hours on the road this weekend, to rescue as many horses as he could from starving to death.
Walker and Mong Opportunity Ranch brings second chances to animals and humans. They were able to rescue six horses from starving conditions this weekend. One horse is going through depression just like many of the clients, as he was standing over his mothers dead body when he was rescued. Others have scars from having to fight for food, as there was so little food provided.
“We rescue the horses that are down and out and rehab them and get them to where they need to be and they become therapy horses,” said Waylon Walker the founder of Walker and Mong Opportunity Ranch.
The owner is a veteran who says you have to have been broken yourself to help guide others on the right path. He opened an equine therapy ranch where the services are open to all and free of charge.
“So after I got out of the military I came back and kinda saw that there was a need because of how much people were being charged for equine therapy and not everybody’s insurance covers it, things like that and so I had the land and went, lets do it,” said Walker.
This program was originally started for veterans and families dealing with disabilities, but walker knew there were others who didn’t fall into those categories who could benefit from equine therapy, so he opened it up to everyone.
A mother with three kids in the program explained how it’s been helping her son with ADHD.
“He is normally very hyperactive and he really calmed down around the horses and was able to interact with them a lot better than maybe he can interact with people,” said Tiffany Reed, mother of three.
Since the ranch is a non profit, and does not charge for their services, they appreciate any and all donations they get. They are also holding a gala in September to help offset the cost of saving the horses.
“Our father comes out and he donates his time. Both families donate both the hay and work on the horses, come from military families so they wanted to do their part and help out with us,” said Walker.
One of Walkers proudest moments from equine therapy was helping a little boy who was severely autistic and struggling to speak to anyone. After a few sessions he was able to talk to those around him.
