Randall County now under 90-day burn ban

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County is now under a 90-day burn ban.
Randall County is joining Potter and Oldham counties in implementing a 90-day burn ban.
On August 20, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court passed a county-wide burn ban order.
Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.
You can learn more information about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.
Below is the latest map that of counties in Texas under a burn ban:
The map updates daily. You can view the latest version of the map here.
