High Plains Food Bank to host registration in Dalhart for Commodity Supplemental Food Program

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will host a registration event for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program in Dalhart next week.
From 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., seniors can visit the Good Samaritan Dalhart to register for the program on Thursday, August 20,
Seniors who meet the household income requirements can sign up for a monthly food box valued at $60 to $70 including a two pound block of commodity cheese.
Applicants will need to provide one form of ID at sign up as follows:
- Driver’s License
- State Id Card
- Birth Certificate
- Permanent Resident Card
- Passport
- Military ID
- Refugee Visa
- Baptismal Certificate
- Health Card
Applicants are allowed to self-declare their income. If there is more than one resident in the home, applicants must provide names, birthdays and income of any additional residents to determine eligibility.
“Thanks to the Good Samaritan Dalhart’s willingness to serve as the designated proxy for seniors in the community, we will be able to add CSFP boxes to the agency’s monthly rural route, along with surplus food,” said CSFP Coordinator for HPFB Brandon Landelius.
Good Samaritan Dalhart is one of the 186 partner agencies that provide a safety net across the Texas Panhandle. The network alleviates hunger for the 1-in-7 people across the Texas Panhandle who face food insecurity.
For more information on eligibility and the program, click here.
