Dumas police release name of man hit and killed by semi in front of Roosters

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department has released the name of the man who was hit and killed by a semi-truck in front of Roosters over the weekend.
According to the Dumas Police Department, two semi-trucks collided at an intersection, causing one of the trucks to spin out of control. The truck hit multiple people in front of Roosters, killing one person.
The man who was killed has been identified as 26-year-old Roberto Zubia. Police say three others, including one child, were transported to medical facilities.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
