Dumas ISD Board of Trustees unanimously vote to add $107 million bond to November ballot

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to add a $107 million bond to the November 5 election ballot.
It has been 11 years since the last DISD bond, and if approved by voters, the proposal will address aging school facilities, classroom spaces that are smaller in square footage than the state requires, and energy efficiency.
The DISD Facility Advisory Committee recommended Trustees consider a bond proposal after the group spent five months studying the district’s most critical facility needs.
The committee’s efforts provided the District with a long-range Master Facility Plan and a recommendation to the Board of Trustees on how to address facility needs through a bond proposal.
The bond proposal projects include:
- The construction of three new energy-efficient replacement elementary schools with storm shelters.
- A new CTE building to expand the current welding and building trades programs.
- Secure entryways at Dumas Junior High and Dumas High School.
- The renovation and expansion of the Band and Choir building at the High School.
- Kitchen remodels at Dumas High and Junior high schools.
- Projects to address energy efficiency such as a district-wide energy management system, HVAC replacements and LED lighting replacements at all district facilities.
Facility Advisory Committee member B.l. Ballard said serving on the committee was an eye-opening experience.
“Even I, a plumber, did not realize the full condition of the properties,” said Ballard. “The committee spent a considerable amount of time reaching a solution.”
Dumas ISD elementary schools have an average age of 62 years, and more 90 percent of the district’s classrooms were built 50 or more years ago.
“It has become necessary for the Board to make the hard decision,” said Board President Patty Willis. “We believe this bond proposal will address facility issues for the next 50 to 75 years.”
If voters approve the bond in November, the financial impact to taxpayers will be $27 per month on a $94,000 home.
Citizens that are 65 years of age and older would not be impacted if they have filed for and received a homestead exemption with the state of Texas.
