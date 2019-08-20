Clovis police searching for two suspects wanted for robbing an 88-year-old woman at gun point

About 8:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said two females robbed the elderly woman at gun point in the parking lot of Parkland Baptist Church. Image Source: Clovis Police Department
By Richard Bullard | August 20, 2019 at 4:48 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:04 AM

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department needs your help catching two armed robbery suspects wanted for stealing a woman’s purse at a church over the weekend.

About 8:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said two females robbed the elderly woman at gun point in the parking lot of Parkland Baptist Church.

Security video shows the suspects driving what appeared to be a 2000 to 2003 silver Nissan Maxima with a teal New Mexico plate.

The suspects are accused of stealing the victim’s purse before fleeing the area traveling eastbound.

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

If you have information on this armed robbery, call the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit at (575) 763-9470.

