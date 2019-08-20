Clovis police searching for two suspects wanted for robbing an 88-year-old woman at gun point

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department needs your help catching two armed robbery suspects wanted for stealing a woman’s purse at a church over the weekend.
About 8:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said two females robbed the elderly woman at gun point in the parking lot of Parkland Baptist Church.
Security video shows the suspects driving what appeared to be a 2000 to 2003 silver Nissan Maxima with a teal New Mexico plate.
The suspects are accused of stealing the victim’s purse before fleeing the area traveling eastbound.
If you have information on this armed robbery, call the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit at (575) 763-9470.
