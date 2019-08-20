City of Borger continues to recover after ransomware attack

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger released information in regards about the ransomware attack that affected the city and surrounding area.
The FBI estimates an average of 4,000 ransomware attacks occur a day, and the City of Borger was one of more than 20 entities in Texas that reported an attack during this event.
After one business day, City Hall backup servers and data were back online, and officials anticipate utility and court payments being restored to limited functionality by Wednesday afternoon.
Credit card payments are the only form of payment affected at the Transfer Station; building permits can be paid in person by check, or by credit card using their online permit portal.
While payment methods remain impacted, late fees are being waved and no services will be turned off.
Once payment systems are full restored and the community notified, normal billing practices will be resumed.
The staff is methodically checking every computer, with known infections or not, to safeguard a sanitized reintroduction to city servers.
Safety protocols that were immediately followed upon discovery of the ransomware dramatically reduced the potential widespread encryption; this allowed for the recovery of numerous records and documentation.
911 systems, radio systems, Emergency Operations Center and many other essential services were isolated from the attack and remain fully functional.
The City of Borger says they follow best practices for network security, and routinely meets with State Network Security Auditors, and regularly passes the onsite inspections.
The investigation is ongoing.
