Amarillo’s hotel industry boosts city’s economy

“We’ve got projects all over town which is exciting. We talk a lot about downtown and the strengths about what’s happened with Embassy Suites already, but we’ve got projects out East and we’ve got projects out in the West in the Medical Complex area. So, Amarillo really does attract developers to want to be all over our community, because they see the strengths of the different parts of our community,” said Sr. Vice President of Convention and Visitor Council, Dan Quandt.