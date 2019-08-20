Amarillo’s hotel industry boosts city’s economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During today’s City Council meeting, members discussed how Amarillo’s hotel industry is affecting the economy.
Amarillo’s hotel industry is one of the city’s largest forms of revenue.
Generated sales tax helps the city’s government operate, and the need for more hotel structures is a serious demand.
As Amarillo’s economy continues to grow, hotel occupancy and development continues to be a major contributing factor.
As of today, there are 80 operating hotels within the city of Amarillo, and 6,739 hotel rooms are being occupied.
The main reason for the rise in hotel occupancy is the city’s ability to attract tourists.
Tourism is one of Amarillo’s strongest attributes, and the city generates a large source of its’ revenue from the tourism and hotel industry.
The demand for hotel rooms was added to the city’s development, and as of right now, there are nine active hotel construction projects going on within the city.
What’s even more impressive is the new hotel projects will spread across the entire city of Amarillo, and not just the downtown area.
“We’ve got projects all over town which is exciting. We talk a lot about downtown and the strengths about what’s happened with Embassy Suites already, but we’ve got projects out East and we’ve got projects out in the West in the Medical Complex area. So, Amarillo really does attract developers to want to be all over our community, because they see the strengths of the different parts of our community,” said Sr. Vice President of Convention and Visitor Council, Dan Quandt.
Commissioners conclude that there are only positive contributions coming from the hotel industry that continue to help Amarillo’s economy thrive.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.