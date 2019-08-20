Amarillo VA Health Care System to host town hall this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a town hall for veterans on Thursday, August 22.
The town hall will be held at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Before the town hall, VA staff will hold a Mission Act 101 training from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Veterans are welcome to attend both events.
The town hall will be an open forum for veterans and their families to ask questions and express their ideas to VA leadership.
For more information about the event call Joel Mease at (806) 356-9703.
