Amarillo VA Health Care System to host town hall this week

Amarillo VA Health Care System to host town hall this week
Amarillo VA Health Care System to host town hall (Source: kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 20, 2019 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:20 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a town hall for veterans on Thursday, August 22.

The town hall will be held at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Before the town hall, VA staff will hold a Mission Act 101 training from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Veterans are welcome to attend both events.

The town hall will be an open forum for veterans and their families to ask questions and express their ideas to VA leadership.

For more information about the event call Joel Mease at (806) 356-9703.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.