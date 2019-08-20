Amarillo ISD to give $125 to teachers, other staff for school supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved an agenda item to give $125 to teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians for school supplies.
According to AISD, the District approved this because many teachers and staff go above and beyond to spend their own money to purchase additional supplies and materials for their classrooms, libraries or offices.
While the District provides for the basic necessities, and parents and the community often help fill some gaps, this money will help reimburse what school staff often spend on supplies.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.