Amarillo Downtown Library recognized as Family Place Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downtown Library will host a presentation regarding the library’s recognition as a member of the Family Place Libraries™ national network.
The presentation will be held at 1;45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at the Amarillo Downtown Library.
Family Place Libraries host parent-child workshops where you can connect with trained early literacy and child development specialists. At the workshops, parents, caregivers and children can enjoy books, toys, music and multimedia materials.
“Research shows that the way adults respond to and interact with children from birth-to-five years has dramatic effects on a child’s social, emotional and intellectual development,” said City of Amarillo Youth Services Coordinator Melody Boren. “Parents and caregivers are their children’s first teachers, and the library is here to help them in that role.”
City of Amarillo librarians are specially trained in child development and family support. The librarians are partnering with local family-service agencies and professionals to help parents of young children build foundations for early learning.
