Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect accused of shooting a person
By Vanessa Garcia | August 20, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 10:06 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying an aggravated assault suspect who they said shot a person earlier this month.

About 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 10, Amarillo Police Department officers were called out on an individual who had been shot.

The victim was taken and treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after telling officers that the shooting happened while he was in his vehicle near Walnut and Sycamore.

Investigators with APD believe a white Pontiac GTO is involved in this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 370-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

