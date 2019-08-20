Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect accused of shooting a person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying an aggravated assault suspect who they said shot a person earlier this month.
About 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 10, Amarillo Police Department officers were called out on an individual who had been shot.
The victim was taken and treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after telling officers that the shooting happened while he was in his vehicle near Walnut and Sycamore.
Investigators with APD believe a white Pontiac GTO is involved in this incident.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 370-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
