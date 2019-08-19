1 killed, several hospitalized after semi-truck spins out of control in front of Dumas restaurant

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and several have been hospitalized after being hit by a semi-truck in front of a Dumas restaurant over the weekend.
According to the Dumas Police Department, two semi-trucks collided at an intersection, causing one of the trucks to spin out of control.
The truck hit multiple people in front of Roosters, killing one person. Several other people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.