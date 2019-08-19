High Plains Food Bank to begin distributions of free, fresh produce this fall at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will distribute free, fresh produce this fall at Amarillo College.
From 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., around 1,000 pounds of fresh produce will be given out to students on the first eight Tuesdays of the fall semester.
Additionally, some vegetables produced by students, facility and staff at the AC greenhouse will serve to bolster the first-come, first-served giveaways.
Giveaways are a part of the Food Bank’s Mobile Harvest program, which has coordinated regular weekly distributions of fresh produce at two other city locations since last summer.
“We definitely want to spread the wealth and Amarillo College provides not only a central location, but a captive audience of students who we believe can benefit from the convenience and availability of some healthy, nutritious produce,” said Justin Young, director of nutrition and education for the High Plains Food Bank.
He continued to state that this would be a pilot program to test the results.
“We’re approaching this as an eight-week pilot program,” Young said. “We’ll assess the results and see where we go from there.”
The varieties of fruits and vegetables to be given away each week will depend on what perishables the Food Bank has in stock at that time.
The College’s STEM community began mobilizing some months ago in an effort to contribute AC-grown veggies to the cause, said Dr. Claudie Biggers, professor of Biology at Amarillo College.
“A group of facility and staff volunteers planted the first donated seeds last spring,” said Dr. Biggers. “We can grow fresh produce year-round in our greenhouse, so we’re looking forward to combining our produce yields with produce from the Food Bank.
The Mobile Harvest Truck will open its doors for the first time at AC at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 27 on 24th Street, under the pedestrian bridge and adjacent to the Oeschger Family Mall, which is centrally located on the Washington Street Campus.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.