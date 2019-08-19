City of Howardwick under boil water notice

HOWARDWICK, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Howardwick is under a boil water notice.
According to city officials, the breakdown of a water pump to fill a storage tank brought water pressure so low that the city had to issue a boil water notice to prevent people from drinking or cooking with it.
Residents are advised to bring all water used for consumption or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes.
We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
