City of Howardwick under boil water notice

City of Howardwick under boil water notice
Boil Water Notice (Source: Johnson, Kaitlin)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 19, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:52 PM

HOWARDWICK, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Howardwick is under a boil water notice.

According to city officials, the breakdown of a water pump to fill a storage tank brought water pressure so low that the city had to issue a boil water notice to prevent people from drinking or cooking with it.

Residents are advised to bring all water used for consumption or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.