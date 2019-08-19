City of Borger affected by ransomware attack

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is one of more than 20 entities in Texas affected by a ransomware attack on August 16.
According to a news release, multiple state and federal agencies are responding to the attack, including the Texas Department of Information Resources, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit, Federal Emergency Management Agency and more.
Most of the entities affected by the ransomware attack are smaller local governments.
Authorities believe the attacks came from one single threat actor.
Normal city business and financial services have been impacted, however, the city continues to provide basic and emergency services, such as police, fire, 911, animal control, water, wastewater and solid waste collections.
The city continues to work with responders to bring the computer systems back online and regain full operations. Until normal operations resume, the city says there will be no late fees and no services will be shut off.
The City of Borger has not established a time frame when computer systems will be back online.
It does not appear that any customer credit card or other personal information on the City of Borger’s systems have been compromised in this attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.