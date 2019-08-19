Authorities searching for teen’s body at Lake Meredith

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Hutchinson County are working to locate a teenager’s body after a drowning at Lake Meredith over the weekend.
About 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy drowned at Cedar Canyon, according to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
Along with the sheriff’s office, crews with Amarillo Police Department’s Dive Team, the park service with Lake Meredith and Game Warden responded to the incident.
The sheriff’s office said it is an accidental drowning.
APD’s Dive Team is out in the area searching for the body.
Newschannel 10′s crew en-route to the area to bring you more details.
