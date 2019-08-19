Amarillo ISD schools see results from 2017 bond construction project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than a dozen Amarillo schools are seeing results of construction upgrades thanks to voters from the November 2017 bond election.
A total of 33 schools are under contract for the $100 million project, with $58 million worth of upgrades made so far.
One of the major renovations completed at the schools are the sewer and plumbing line replacements.
All high school, middle school and some elementary bathrooms have been given a face-lift, having graffiti proof walls additionally installed.
Drop-off locations were improved as well as classroom additions in Fannin Middle School, Sleepy Hallow Elementary School and Caprock High School.
All high schools received complete auditorium renovations.
Middle and elementary schools in Amarillo had bullet resistant glass installed in all exterior doors and windows, including all offices and the front desk areas.
The AISD Bond Construction Director believes adding bullet proof glass will give many schools more peace of mind.
“In today’s environment, everybody’s thinking about school safety,” said AISD Bond Construction Director Cindy Ray. “You do what you can to try to make your staff feel a little safer and that’s really the purpose with installing the bullet resistant glass. All the time, [we are] trying to make the students and staff feel safer in their classes.”
Caprock High School and Tradewind Elementary School have been added to the list, which bumped the price up to $74 million.
Ray said the bond money is being spent on every single Amarillo school, except for two.
