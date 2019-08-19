Amarillo area beef and dairy communities come together for Snack Pak 4 Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo area beef and dairy communities are coming together to support hungry kids in the Texas Panhandle.
The Texas Cattle Feeders Association, feed-yard members and others from the beef community announced a large donation for Snack Pack 4 Kids beef fund.
The donation will go to provide 10,000 Texas Panhandle kids with beef protein in their weekend bags.
The money will provide over 218,000 pounds of beef sticks to kids in the Snack Pak program throughout the Texas Panhandle.
