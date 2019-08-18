Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has heart blockage removed

“On Thursday evening, Lt. Gov. Patrick was experiencing significant chest pain and Jan immediately took him to the hospital. After a number of tests were negative, the doctor decided to perform one last test and a dangerous heart blockage was discovered. A stent was immediately put in place. “The lieutenant governor is extremely grateful to the doctors at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on that final test. He is feeling great today and he has a prognosis for a long, healthy life.