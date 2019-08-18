Father arrested, charged in death of 3-year-old girl killed in car fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Cantrell of Plainview, Texas was arrested and booked into Hale County Jail on Friday, charged with criminally negligent homicide after his daughter, 3-year-old Tabitha Cantrell, was killed in a vehicle fire.
Officials with the Plainview Police Department say the fire happened just before 3 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the child was in a car seat in the back of a silver Chrysler.
The fire happened near Interstate 27 and 5th Street, outside of Galaxy Vape in the 3600 block of Olton Road. Passersby say they saw smoke coming from the vehicle and called 911.
Witnesses on the scene say a man ran into the vape shop and several men ran out trying to get into the car but it was already engulfed. They tried to open the door with shirts and tried to bust out the back window but it was too late.
The girl was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office. Reports state she was the only victim.
The State Fire Marshal, Sgt. Kelly Vandygriff, is assisting in the investigation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of the victim. You can find a link to it here.
