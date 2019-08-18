Area Fire Crews battle range fire in Hardeman County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A range fire in Hardeman County is now at 8,000 acres and is 40% contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service are calling this fire the #CopperBreakFire.
The Amarillo Fire Department is assisting the Texas A&M Forest Service with the fire.
Two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams and an Emergency Medical Task Force are helping battle the fire. Five firefighters from the Amarillo Fire Department are included in one of the strike teams.
