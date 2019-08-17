Weather Outlook: Sunday looking like another hot day with highs above 100 degrees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a very hot day out there with widespread triple digits across the forecast area.
We are also watching the possibility of a few thunderstorms by late day.
As of right now, it looks to favor the Eastern zones similar to the past 3 days.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.
Sunday is looking like another very hot day with highs above 100 degrees.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds.
Sunday night looks partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 70s.
