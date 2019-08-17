Range fire in Armstrong County 60% contained

Armstrong County (KFDA) - The Texas Forest Service is battling a fire in Armstrong County that was estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is now estimated at 300 acres and is 60% contained.
The location is south of Claude near Highway 207. The Texas Forest Service is calling it the #RainJuniperFire.
We will update as more information becomes available.
#RainJuniperFire
