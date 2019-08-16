Schools in Panhandle Area Take New Safety Measures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ensuring students safety has been at the top of the top of the “to-do” list for schools in the Panhandle area in preparation for the school year.
As students prepare to head back to school, they will be introduced to a completely revamped security system.
Cameras will ensure the only people allowed in and out of the building are students, faculty and staff, and approved visitors.
Doors are also being locked throughout the day, and the only way to enter school buildings now is to be let in by proper authority.
Visitors are also expected to enter the front office prior to entering the building for a security check.
“Parents that have put on the policy who can pick up their kiddos and who can visit their kiddos, they’re able to come eat lunch, but they have to bring their driver’s license, and we do have a scanner that scans driver’s licenses to make sure that those are people that we want on campus for sure.”, states Principal of Rolling Hills Elementary, Erin Brandstatt.
Schools have been actively working with city police departments to ensure there will be a strong presence of public safety officers at all elementary, middle, and high schools.
“I want to provide a safe secure place for the kids to learn, have a safe environment so that they can focus on their school, and not other things outside of school. The other purpose here is to build relationships and build the gap between law enforcement and civilians so that when these kids grow up, if something happens, if they have any kind of negative experience in their life they feel comfortable talking to police.”, says Deputy SRO, Justin Sirmon.
Finally, some schools are using metal detector wands to further ensure students and visitors aren’t bringing anything harmful with them into the school building.
All of these new safety measures are designed to work together so that your child can safely focus on nothing other than their education during the school day.
