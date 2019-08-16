Murder suspect Matthew Jones arrested after barricading inside Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Matthew Dillon Jones, the man suspected in the murder of Kenee Allynn Griffing, has been taken into police custody.
Amarillo police officers received information that Jones was at a home near Northeast 17th and North Grand Street.
Officers at the home saw a man matching Jones’ description look out of the back door of the house.
Jones refused to exit the home and the APD Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene.
An hour and a half later, Jones exited the home and was taken into police custody.
Jones is suspected of killing Kenee Griffing in May.
Last week, police and other agencies searched for Jones at a home in the Tierra Grande neighborhood. He was considered armed and dangerous.
The case was picked up by the show Live PD as the search for Jones went national.
