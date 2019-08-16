Imperial Taproom permanently closes, 3 new businesses open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s been a lot of activity in Amarillo this week for new businesses and one closing that was a shock to many.
In Canyon, Imperial Taproom just announced that they will be permanently closed.
According to their Facebook page, they said they did not have enough business to continue operating and that they had full intentions of announcing to the public that they were closing, however 3 days after giving notice of closure to their staff, several kitchen employees did not show up to work and they were forced to make the sudden and difficult decision to cease operations.
Back in Amarillo, on 34th Avenue, Compadres Tacos just opened their doors where they offer authentic Mexican food.
“Our place is family owned, we offer the open kitchen, everybody can see the way we’re cooking, can see how things are being made,” says Compadres Owner Jenaro Chavez.
South of town, on Cornell Street, Center for Functional Medicine just had their ribbon cutting, where they focus on an innovative approach to health care.
“We try and do a lot of disease prevention, so we can catch things before they become a problem,” says Center for Functional Medicine Physician Jeff Whelchel.
“It’s a new clinic here in Amarillo, it blends a mixture of conventional medicine with integrative medicine using nutrition, diet, exercise and stress reduction,” explains Center for Functional Medicine Physician Bruce Clarke.
Dr. Clarke and Dr. Whelchel have both been physicians for over twenty years in Amarillo and decided to focus on Functional Medicine.
And we will soon see a new Raising Canes Chicken Fingers on Georgia Street across from Chick-fil-A.
