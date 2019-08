It is going to be a hot weekend with temps mainly in the triple digits. Temps today will start off in the 60′s and 70;s before warming into the upper 90′s and low 100′s. Skies will be sunny with a few storms possible this evening. Highs will be in the low 100′s Saturday and Sunday with drier conditions expected through the weekend. Temps stay in the mid to upper 90′s through next week with rain and storm chances returning by the middle of the week.