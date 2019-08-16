Happy State Bank to acquire Lubbock’s Centennial Bank

“We couldn’t ask for a better organization to partner with. Happy State Bank is a well-respected, like-minded financial institution with deep Texas roots,” J. David Williams, Centennial chairman, said in the release. “As always we remain deeply committed to our customers and will continue to provide the superior, personalized service to which they have become accustomed. This business combination will help us better serve our communities with a wider trade area and expanded services while committing to staying highly involved in local, civic and non-profit activities in each of our communities. I look forward to serving in my new role on the board of directors at Happy State Bank.”