Happy State Bank to acquire Lubbock’s Centennial Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Happy State Bank is set to acquire Centennial Bank, which is based out of Lubbock. This acquisition is expected to close in early 2020, pending approval from bank regulators and shareholders.
Happy State Bank will now have 57 total locations in 41 communities around the state after it acquires Centennial’s locations in Lubbock, Austin, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Hart, Kerrville, New Braunfels, Plainview, Post, Slaton and Tulia.
“We’ve known David Williams and his Centennial Bank team for a number of years and, in fact, bought our Shamrock branch from them in 2015,” J.Pat Hickman said in a Happy State Bank news release. "We are excited as we expand our Panhandle/ South Plains footprint and move into one of the fastest growing regions in the state, the Texas Hill Country. Their corporate culture matches extremely well with ours. They have a great customer base and super talented bankers.”
Centennial Bank’s approximate $800 million in total assets will also go to Happy, which should bring up its total assets to $4.4 billion.
“We couldn’t ask for a better organization to partner with. Happy State Bank is a well-respected, like-minded financial institution with deep Texas roots,” J. David Williams, Centennial chairman, said in the release. “As always we remain deeply committed to our customers and will continue to provide the superior, personalized service to which they have become accustomed. This business combination will help us better serve our communities with a wider trade area and expanded services while committing to staying highly involved in local, civic and non-profit activities in each of our communities. I look forward to serving in my new role on the board of directors at Happy State Bank.”
