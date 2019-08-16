Good News: Author uses wooden crafts to help inspire others in tough times

“I started posting stories because I kept a little box of these little crosses in my vehicle, and I wouldn’t be out there just in everyday life,” Phillips said. “I’d be at a drive through and asked the person there how their day was going, they might tell me a little bit of their lives. I had a flat tire on the way to work or behind my mobiles or some kind of illness or something in their life. I call these little stories cross words. I started putting them on my Facebook page and many people said to me, ‘You need to put those into a book!’ ‘They are very inspirational, very encouraging.' So, I did.”