DPS: Missing man last heard from in Amarillo died in motorcycle crash

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A missing man who was last heard from in Amarillo died in a motorcycle crash.
According to Texas DPS, 61-year-old Ronald Pierce Daniels was involved in a crash near Henrietta.
DPS officials say Daniels was traveling south on Highway 287 when troopers believe his rear tire may have gone flat, causing his motorcycle to leave the roadway and crash into the center median.
A bridge surveyor noticed Daniels’ body while inspecting an overpass and notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
It is unknown when the crash occurred.
Daniels has been considered missing since August 8.
He was traveling from Las Vegas to Florida on his motorcycle.
