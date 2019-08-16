Dalhart police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Police Department is searching for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous.
Police are searching for Kenneth Wayne Fleming who is wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants in Dalhart, Dallam and Hartley counties.
Police say several weapons were recovered in a recent incident, so it should be assumed he is armed and dangerous.
If you know where he may be, call Dalhart dispatch at (806) 244-5544.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
