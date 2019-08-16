Authorities find body believed to be missing Slaton man, Celestino Rodriguez, near Abernathy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Authorities believe they have found the body of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, who was reported missing after a trip to Lubbock on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Officials said the body was found around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a field northwest of Abernathy. The body has been taken to South Plains Forensic Pathology so an autopsy can be performed.
Authorities cannot, at this time, confirm this is Rodriguez’s body.
Four arrests have been made in this case, all related to the disappearance of Rodriguez. A total of five people are wanted by police.
Wednesday afternoon police announced the arrest of Toby Daughtry, who was charged with the unauthorized use of Rodriguez’s vehicle. Daughtry hinted at the location of Rodriguez’s body when he told police the suspect accused of stealing his car said he had beaten Rodriguez and left him in a field.
That suspect, 53-year-old David Hampton, along with 33-year-old Brett Garza, are the ones thought to have beaten Rodriguez and left him, according to an arrest warrant. Those two are also accused of using Rodriguez’s bank card numerous times.
Garza and Hampton have since been arrested and charged with felony debit/credit card abuse.
Garza was taken into custody Wednesday night in Lubbock and Hampton was taken into custody by police in Abilene after turning himself in.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.